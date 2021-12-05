Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Cade, Shawn Anthony, Jr., 9/23/1987, of 1519 8th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300; $2,512 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
Clayton, Jarvis J., 6/22/2002, of 3401 Archer Lane, #109, Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Nov., 4 on felony criminal damage less than $500/school; $3,645 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Adams, Jamey C., 10/26/1974, of 311 Rice St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $1,650 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, special facility attend; Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor interference report domestic violence.
Ali, Muhammad, 3/1/1987, of 505 N. Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 1009, Chicago; withheld judgment Oct. 18 on possession of controlled substance; $4,340 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Ayers, Tamera A., 2/18/1971, of 1153 Oak Drive, Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on DUI; $3,383 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, electronic monitoring.
Ali, Muhammad, 3/1/1987, of 505 N. Lake Shore Drive, Apt. 1009, Chicago; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on DUI; $502 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 240 hours public/community service.