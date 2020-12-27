Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Arreguin-Flores, Rogelio, 10/18/1986, of 819 21st St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on felony aggravated stalking/violate civil/order protection and felony stalking/apprehension of harm and misdemeanor violate order of protection and misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member and felony possession of controlled substance; $2,225 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Tirado, Blanca E., 7/5/1983, of 625 E. 4th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 22 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $375 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 22 on felony violate order of protection/other prior; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts felony violate order of protection/other prior.

Vore, Jack R. 5/26/1984, of 1056 Johnson Ave., Apt. C., Newark, Ohio; guilty finding entered misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS