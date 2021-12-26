 Skip to main content
Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bailey, Joshua Orin, 4/29/1987, of 418 19th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 24 months conditional discharge, 65 days credit time served.

Barnett, Dean E., 3/10/1968, of 4812 49th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 14 on aggravated domestic battery; $1,298 fine/costs, five months DOC. Charge dismissed Oct. 21, court date Dec. 14, on aggravated domestic battery. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Porter, Timothy R., 2/6/1965, of 115 S. Washington St., Kewanee; charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+ and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

Priest-Neal, Sameta R., 9/17/1962, of 225 Community Square, Apt. 152, Kewanee; charge dismissed Oct. 5 on give false fire alarm. 

Raley, Gavin D., 5/9/1992, of 514 N.W. 8th St., Galva; charge dismissed Oct. 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Vancil, Justin V., 12/12/1977, of 412 E. S. St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on DUI.

Wheelhouse, Beth A., 3/6/1977, of 820 Birch Place, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 26 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Villafuerte, Jose J., 9/24/1996, of 361 E. Brown St., West Chicago, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 23 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

