Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Vandevelde, Quinton, 6/7/1999, of 2403 34th St., Apt. 3, Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 4 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,420 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ensley, David W., 3/12/1998, of 1218 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on misdemeanor bank fraud/possession stolen check; $1,555 fine/costs, 60 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony forgery/issue/delivery document and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
Gries, Skyler D K, 5/15/1995, of 1131 Central Ave. SW, Lemars, Iowa; guilty finding entered Sept. 11 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $6,775 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Colvin, Kylee D., Jr., 2/21/1994, of 1001 20th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 12 on DUI; $2,569 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Griffith, Gale R., 5/24/1959 of 3810 35th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 2 on DUI; $2,918 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 100 hours public/community service.
