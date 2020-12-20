Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Vandevelde, Quinton, 6/7/1999, of 2403 34th St., Apt. 3, Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 4 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,420 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ensley, David W., 3/12/1998, of 1218 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on misdemeanor bank fraud/possession stolen check; $1,555 fine/costs, 60 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony forgery/issue/delivery document and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.

Gries, Skyler D K, 5/15/1995, of 1131 Central Ave. SW, Lemars, Iowa; guilty finding entered Sept. 11 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $6,775 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth/five less than 15 grams and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS