Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Butler, Cory L., 3/12/1984, of 334 9th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $673 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Daily, Elizabeth, 4/8/1963, of 2687 1st St., East Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $973 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, seven days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than 5 grams and two counts of possession of controlled substance. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

King, Robert L., 1/14/1973, of 2017 S. Stanley St., Peoria; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $4,441 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licenses suspended or revoked. 

Magnussen, Brandon M., 10/2/1972, of 531 W. 6th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; $3,025 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence and domestic battery/physical contact. 

