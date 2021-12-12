DAILY RECORD: Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Montgomery, Darren, 3/16/1967, of 3133 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on felony burglary; $1,654 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 38 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hampton, Abigail L., 2/8/1987, of 509 S. Main St., P.O. Box 347, La Moille, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,551 fine/costs; 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
Harris, Antwaun K., 9/6/1995 of 2754 W. 14th St., Chicago; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felony possession/use weapon/fire arm; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony armed habitual criminal and felony possession of firearm FOID expired/not eligible and felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID and misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lane, Skyler D., 6/4/1996, of 908 16th St., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 17 on DUI; $2,703 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Langston, Samuel P., 4/22/1998, of 4224 7th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 4 on DUI; $2,721 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Lapsey, Danny A., 2/22/1981, of 1014 Jones St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on DUI; $3,313 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 15 days home confinement, four days credit time served.
Lovell-Daisy, Colleen M., 3/29/1978, of 2991 157th Ave., Sherrard; charge amended/reduced Nov. 9 on DUI; $1,027 fine/costs.