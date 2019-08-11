ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Lopez, Jose, Gomez, Miriam, both of Moline.
Rangel Jr., James, Cheek, Angela, both of East Moline.
Smith, Jessten, Murga, Gabriela, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Belliveau, Peter, Marta.
Torres, Jose, Tapia, Dolores.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ehlts, Chelsea RA, 5/9/1983, of 404 Hall Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 11 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,100 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, 90 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Duarte, Juan Dedios Jr., 1/23/2001, of 2708 8th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 11 on theft/control/person less than $500; $1,955 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Eddings, Asiaeona, 12/29/1995, of 910 33rd Ave., Rock Island; charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $862 fine/costs. Charge dismissed July 12 on resisting/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Robbins, Jacob J., 2/4/1993, of 775 State Rt. 29, Sparland, Ill.; guilty finding entered May 14 on retail theft/switch price/less than $300; $1,281 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on theft/switch price/less than $300/previous conviction.