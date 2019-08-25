ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Leonard, Jesse, Schoeneman, Amelia, both of Ames, Iowa.
Wilson, Jona, Bowen, Lisa, both of Rock Island.
Rahmatov, Shawkat, Jalilova, Nilufar, both of East Moline.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Crosby, Deann L., 8/16/1954, of 28582 N. 1300th Ave., Sheffield; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,126 fine/costs, medical/mental treatment, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on seven counts of theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.
Demuynck, Tyler J., 11/14/1989, of 12654 N. Castleton Rd., Bradford, Ill.; guilty finding entered June 13 on felony aggravated UUW/persons/loaded/no FCCA/2+; $731 court costs, 10 years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 13 on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm; 10 years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/Emergency worker and felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ruiz, Jose H., 5/10/1994, of 5218 5th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed July 18 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams.