ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
McIntosh, Justin, Schumacher, Brittani, both of Silvis.
Fiebig, Kyle, Leasenby, Alexis, both of Rock Island.
Torres, Christopher, Houldsworth, Cassie, both of Rock Island.
Medchill, Michael, Burns, Valerie, both of North Aurora, Ill.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Engebretson, Brett, Sara.
Swanson, Austin, Adam.
Adhikari, Karishma, Regmi, Narayan.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Watson, Randy J., 11/23/1980, of 2208 W. 35th St., Davenport; $2,779 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 20 days credit time served.
Williams, Esker Alonzo III, 5/7/1956, of 3905 11th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 6 on aggravated battery/public place; $667 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Young, Robert D., 4/27/1997, of 1604 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 27 on burglary; $832 court costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lucas, Demetrius E., 3/14/1992, of 824 Franklin St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 20 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $811 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered May 20 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/child less than 13/bodily harm. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present.