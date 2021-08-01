Daily record: Sunday, August 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Isaiah, Ameer Fateen, 9/4/1992, of 7071 Lakeridge Ct., Fort Myers, Fla.; charge dismissed July 13 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and reckless discharge of firearm/endangers.

Jamison, Avyana K., 1/17/1998, of 5509 34th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,735 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed July 6 on other amount narcotic sched I & II.

McAdams, Diaaron, 8/30/2000, of 1303 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 29 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $3,798 fine/costs, 48 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Wofford, James A., 4/2/1991, of 306 N. East St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 7 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $599 fine/costs, one year DOC, 12 days credit time served.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Caldwell, Jacob A., 9/27/1988, of 200 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed July 6 on DUI.