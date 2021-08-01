Daily record: Sunday, August 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Isaiah, Ameer Fateen, 9/4/1992, of 7071 Lakeridge Ct., Fort Myers, Fla.; charge dismissed July 13 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and reckless discharge of firearm/endangers.
Jamison, Avyana K., 1/17/1998, of 5509 34th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,735 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge dismissed July 6 on other amount narcotic sched I & II.
McAdams, Diaaron, 8/30/2000, of 1303 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 29 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $3,798 fine/costs, 48 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wofford, James A., 4/2/1991, of 306 N. East St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 7 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $599 fine/costs, one year DOC, 12 days credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Caldwell, Jacob A., 9/27/1988, of 200 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed July 6 on DUI.
Carr, Jette S., 12/14/1993, of 5341 32nd Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 13 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Carsey, Steven M., 5/31/1989, of N4784 County Rd J, Beaver Dam, Wis.; withheld judgment with supervision July 7 on DUI; $3,551 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Cathcart, Dalton L., 10/11/2002, of 1001 17th St., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision July 7 on DUI; $2,801 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.