Daily record: Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Rozman, Alexander George, 5/31/1982, of 1425 43rd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 2 on felony threaten a public official; $2,058 fine/costs, five years, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 364 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

Rush, Keshia Lee, 12/1/1989, of 311 2nd St. W., Milan; withheld judgment July 2 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,685 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jackson, Kris A., 10/28/1971, of 812 E. 4th St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision June 30 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,620 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, special facility attend, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS