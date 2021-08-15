Daily record: Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Best, Tracy A., 2/27/1958, of 4604 31st Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 27 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,904 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Cantu, Juan, 3/15/1965, of 612 W. 13th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 21 on possession of controlled substance; $3,578 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.
Carney, Jason Bruce, 2/6/1977, of 932 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 9, court date July 27, on forgery/issue/deliver document; $713 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Moran, Carlos F., 6/15/1992, of 100 N. Elm St., Colona; charge dismissed June 28 on violate order of protection/other prior.
Orr, Lori A., 7/21/1976, of 501 2nd St., Colona; withheld judgment June 24 on possession of controlled substance; $2,005 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Stone, Crystal M., 5/11/1978, of 2128 W. 3rd St., Davenport; charge dismissed May 25 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Layton, Matthew G., 5/2/1999, of 10729 95th St., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision June 30 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Lian, Thawng C., 8/14/1987, of 4420 18th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision July 13 on DUI; $2,181 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.