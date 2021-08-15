Daily record: Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Best, Tracy A., 2/27/1958, of 4604 31st Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 27 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,904 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Cantu, Juan, 3/15/1965, of 612 W. 13th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 21 on possession of controlled substance; $3,578 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Carney, Jason Bruce, 2/6/1977, of 932 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 9, court date July 27, on forgery/issue/deliver document; $713 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Moran, Carlos F., 6/15/1992, of 100 N. Elm St., Colona; charge dismissed June 28 on violate order of protection/other prior.

Orr, Lori A., 7/21/1976, of 501 2nd St., Colona; withheld judgment June 24 on possession of controlled substance; $2,005 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.