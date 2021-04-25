Daily record: Sunday, April 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, James Otis, 6/26/1972, of 817 N. Marquete St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 29 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $4,810 court costs, 48 months probation, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced Nov. 13, court date March 29, on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than 5 grams and possession of controlled substance.

Rose, James M., 9/5/1960, of 3010 3rd St. W., Milan; guilty finding entered April 6 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,224 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Williams, Stacie L., 6/15/1985, of 24 NE 9th St., Galva; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $750 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Williams, Stacie L., 6/15/1985, of 105 NE 4th St., Galva; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

