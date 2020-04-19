Daily record: Sunday, April 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Norris, Kortney, 9/15/1982, of 2712 W. 1th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $5,937 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail, 100 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park.
Orr, Davon Ryan, 12/14/1999, of 1603 12th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.
Powell, Carey Demarco, 5/16/1992, of 559 26th St., Apt 2A, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $4,764 court costs, four years six months. Charge amended/reduced on mfg five more 15 grams ecstasy/analog.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Frye, Hunter E., 3/18/1994, of 147 Central Park Ave., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,450 fine/costs, 12 months probation/special conditions, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony home invasion/cause injury and felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Vandeheede, Jill M., 7/12/1966, of 2504 32nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on DUI; $3,033 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, home confinement.
