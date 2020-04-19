Daily record: Sunday, April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Norris, Kortney, 9/15/1982, of 2712 W. 1th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $5,937 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail, 100 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park.

Orr, Davon Ryan, 12/14/1999, of 1603 12th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Powell, Carey Demarco, 5/16/1992, of 559 26th St., Apt 2A, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $4,764 court costs, four years six months. Charge amended/reduced on mfg five more 15 grams ecstasy/analog.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES