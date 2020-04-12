Daily record: Sunday, April 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Heaton, McKensie R., 7/15/2001, of 2937 11th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 7 on possession of controlled substance.

Henderson, Traveon L., 7/15/2001, of 2937 11th St, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,786 fine/costs, 24 moths probation, 180 days in jail, 122 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible.

Hildebrant, Crystal Lane, 10/8/1983, of 1103 1/2 Pershing Ave., Davenport; charge amended/reduced Jan. 3, court date Feb. 13, on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,652 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

Hill, Noel N., 3/20/1997, of502 16th Ave. #2, East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 7 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,142 fine/costs, 24 day conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rivera-Romero, Luis F., 2/24/1986, of 1522 26th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 19 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

