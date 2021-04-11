Daily record: Sunday, April 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Phelps, Celeste A., 9/30/1999, of 2715 Rockingham Rd., Davenport; withheld judgment March 11 on possession of controlled substance; $3,860 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bainbridge, Seth P., 6/29/1999, of 112 NW 6dth Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Feb. 26 on felony aggravated DU/license suspended or revoked; $7,952 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Feb. 26 on criminal sex assault/consent; 36 months probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal sex assault/consent. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and two counts of felony criminal sex assault/consent.