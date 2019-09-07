ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jacobsen, Derek, Wright, Katelyn, both of Eldridge.
Zmuda, John, Castillo, Jhonmar, both of Chicago.
Singh, Jaspreet, Kaur, Jaisleen, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Williams, Mariah, Troy.
Teague, Mary, Jeff.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Jarah J., 12/17/1997, of 3000 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $1,558 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Brown, Vickie J., 3/1/1956, of 133 W. 1st Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on theft control intent more than $100,000-$500,000; $316,740 court costs, four years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on possession/sell sales zapper; two years DOC, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft more than $100,000/school/worship and theft control intent $10,000-$100,000 and two counts of forgery/make/alter/document and three counts of possess/sell sales zapper.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Knott, Rachel L., 9/19/1989, of 802 Pine St., Kewanee; withheld judgment June 24 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,398 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor obstructing identification.