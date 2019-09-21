ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lewis, Devell Carl, 9/9/1987, of 1740 18th Ave. N., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 23 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $967 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 180 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced June 28, court date Aug. 23, on other amount narcotic sched I&II. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wood, Richard A., 11/28/1984, of 28382 N. 2630th Ave., Prophetstown; guilty finding entered June 13 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $791 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail, special facility attend. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/other prior.
You have free articles remaining.
Yisrael, Yoninah M., 10/14/1987, of 700 E. 2nd St., Apt. 409, Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 17 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,482 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Bruce, James K., 4/29/1960, of 13400 N. 1025 Ave., Cambridge; guilty finding entered July 3 on DUI; $2,939 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, alcohol treatment, six days in jail.
Dolieslager, Lance M., 9/30/1974, of 601 East St. South, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 23 on DUI; $3,366 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, 12 months probation, seven days in jail.