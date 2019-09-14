ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Schuldt, Dylan, Longlett, Samantha, both of East Moline.
Hartman, Shannon, Alvarez, Jeanette, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Davis, Mark A., 12/3/1990, of 3631 Homestead Dr., Davenport; withheld judgment Aug. 29 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,260 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Davis, Mayson A., 5/8/1995, of 3024 42nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $2,008 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail restitution. Charge dismissed theft/stolen/prob dprv $500 less than $10,000.
Dehaven, Tyler, 7/28/1996, of 1229 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on meth delivery/5 less than 15 grams; $5,720 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, periodic imprisonment. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/5 more than 15 gram. Charge dismissed on mfg/delivery cannabis/30-500 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Scott, Bradley J. Jr., 5/18/1983, of 305 5th St., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 21 on DUI; $1,616 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Skalla, Natalie Ruth, 8/4/1997, of 1440 Timberline Dr., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 22 on DUI; $2,861 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.