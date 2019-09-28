ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Tyson, Warren, Maid, Edna, both of Davenport.
Kouadio, Manzan, Diessie, Akoua, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Miller, Chad, Lakendra.
Zheng, Kaiyu, Li, Jing.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Schmidt, Deeann Marie, 1/25/1979, of 2050 W. 4th St. B., Milan; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,603 court costs, 24 months probation, 30 days jail.
Schweitzer, Jacob Robert, 8/2/1988, of 1616 18th St., Apt. 32, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 8 on felony possession of controlled substance; $1,210 court costs, 30 months probation, 73 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor cause child to be endangered.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Henning, Susan K., 10/27/1973, of 134 South Park St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered July 31 on DUI; $3,154 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 10 days in jail.
Jones, Alan E., 8/1/1959, of 25727 N. 970th Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 31 on DUI; $3,004 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, five days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Soliz, Julian Andrew Martin, 9/25/1990, of 1023 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 28 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring, alcohol treatment.