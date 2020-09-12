 Skip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Maynard, Joshua D., 12/18/1990, of 302 3rd St., P.O. Box 657, Matherville; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on other narcotic sched I & II; $4,145 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on other narcotic sched I & II; three years DOC.

McCann, Roberta J., 10/30/1976, 109 S. Pleasant St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,205 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams. 

Rodgers, Donna Rose, 11/17/1989, of 1903 27th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm; $2,964 court costs, 30 months probation, 240 hours public/community/service, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entere4d Aug. 25 on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily/harm, 30 months probation, 240 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Johnston, Tyanne M., 9/26/1984, of 1215 24th St. Pl., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on DUI; $1,747 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.

