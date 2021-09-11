 Skip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Daily record: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cobb, Phillip L., 4/18/1995, of 1600 12th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $983 fine/costs, four year DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams and aggravated UUW/vehicle firearm loaded/no FOID and possession of stolen firearm and possession of controlled substance. 

Dailing, Michael Joseph, 2/11/1974, of 6218 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; charge dismissed Feb. 13, 2020, court date Aug. 3 on felony aggravated assault to peace officer/fire/ER worker and misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible and misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; $642 court costs.

Davis, Clason Allen, 11/18/2002, of 3204 30th St. Ct., Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 9 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,904 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Davis, Clason A., 11/18/2002, of 3204 30th St. Ct., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 9 on DUI; $1,608 court costs, 12 months supervision.

