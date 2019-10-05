HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Fondaw, Jeremiah, Miller, Trista, both of Annawan.
Washburn, Michael, Nanninga, Alyssa, both of Kewanee.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Beneke, Jason, Rhonda.
Howard, Stephanie, Charles.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Juarez, Alexander D., 12/12/1991, of 727 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 18 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,706 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 18 on felony obstruct justice/leave state; 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.
Keller, William A., 9/12/2000, of 100 E Upper St. #29, Cambridge; withheld judgment/2nd Chance July 11 on threat school building/2nd Change; $850 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on threat school building/person.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Miller, Gary C., 2/13/1992, of 4608 48th St. A., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 31 on DUI; $2,471 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Rice, Lane S., 7/13/1986, of 851 W. Clinton St.,, Toulon, Ill.; withheld July 11 on DUI; $2,196 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.