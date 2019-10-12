HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Frohling, Jesse, Heller, Paige, both of Erie
Heavener, Brent of Mineral and Innis, Brenda of Washington, IL
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Jannie, Michael, Shannon
Weber, Judith, Robert
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Pruett, Timmy G., 1/24/1998, of 23 Nancy's Ct., Colona; charge dismissed July 11 on two counts of felon fail/return from furlough.
Pruett, Timmy G., 1/24/1998, of 22 Nancy's Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered July 11 on felon fail/return from furlough; $1,150 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 11 on felon fail/return from furlough; 24 months conditional discharge.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Adams, Jeremy Allen, 10/14/1981, of 2506 20th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $357 fine/costs, three years DOC.
Ashby, Steven A. Jr., 9/22/1984, homeless, Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Austin, Dante S B, 9/27/1984, guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felony meth delivery less than five grams; $3,645 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, eight days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony meth delivery less than five grams. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.