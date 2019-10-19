ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brandy, Paris, Jalloh, Omar, both of Rock Island.
Hartman, Brett, Heusinkveld, Aubrey, East Moline.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Olds, Audrey, Jeffery Sr.
Martinez, Saul, Debbie.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dooley, Joshua G., 10/22/1981, of 1000 24th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 6 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $2,306 fine/costs.
Downing, Jayder Ray, 11/08/1976, of 703 3rd Ave., Silvis; charge dismissed Sept 13 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $219 court costs.
Downing, Jayder Ray, 11/08/1976, of 1012 Rebecca Ave., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on receive/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $671 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 16 days in jail, 16 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Russell, David G., 7/22/1973, of 2508 NW 34th St., Oklahoma City, Okla.; charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Duran, Daisha T., 3/7/1983, of 18225 Oakwood Ave., Lansing, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 5 on DUI; $1,381 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Emery, Amanda N., 4/4/1987, of 3710 Johnson Ave., Davenport; withheld judgement with supervision Sept. 24 on DUI; $2,526 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.