Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kaller, Jessica, 4/3/1982, of 12103 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on theft control intent $10,000 less than $100,000; $3,754 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Krakliow, Christina M., 9/4/1989, of 551 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $974 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 15 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.
Leno, Brandon E., 12/10/1984, of 9821 27th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $1,361 court costs, 12 months probation, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hall, Shawn L., 6/12/1972, of 210 N. Franklin St., Toulon, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 2 on felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; $3,101 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 40 days in jail, 20 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony threaten a public official and felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firefighter/ER worker and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Cantwell, Timothy J., 8/19/2001, of 830 Franklin St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 30 on DUI; $3,258 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Clifford, John L., 1/21/1971, of 660 County Rd., 1150 N., Henry, Ill.; charge dismissed July 28 on DUI.