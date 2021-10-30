Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kavanaugh, Anthony M., 6/30/1996, of 4344 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $2,264 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/$10,000-$100,000. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Keefe, Calie Michelle, 9/7/1987, of 801 41st St., Apt. 2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on meth delivery less than five grams; $7,950 court costs, 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on forgery/issue/deliver document; 30 months probation. Guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on forgery/issue/deliver document; 30 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on met delivery less than five grams. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hanson, Carl S., 12/24/1985, of 605 Willow St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 23 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $349 fine/costs. Not guilty entered Aug. 23 on tease police/service animal. Charge dismissed on felony threaten a public official.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Jonmarker, Natalie M., 1/1/1993, of 10 Edgewood, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 12 on DUI; $2,788 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Martinez, Lawrence, 5/29/1951, of 331 Avon Ct., Colona; charge dismissed Aug. 12 on DUI.
Maxwell, Evan O., 12/26/1982, of 539 N. Ward, Geneseo; charge amended/reduced Aug. 31 on DUI.