Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Vermeire, Travis J., /13/1995, of 3356 Heatherton Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on aggravated batter/great bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Wentler, Tyler Louis, 4/10/1985, of 3311 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 15 on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,200 court costs.

Willcox, Amy, 8/11/1977, of 1003 Crampton Ave., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,563 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Williams, Alani Jnaye, 4/11/1991, of 11107 S Hoyne, Chicago; charge dismissed Sept. 10 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES