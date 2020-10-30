Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Vermeire, Travis J., /13/1995, of 3356 Heatherton Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on aggravated batter/great bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Wentler, Tyler Louis, 4/10/1985, of 3311 28th St. Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 15 on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,200 court costs.
Willcox, Amy, 8/11/1977, of 1003 Crampton Ave., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,563 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Williams, Alani Jnaye, 4/11/1991, of 11107 S Hoyne, Chicago; charge dismissed Sept. 10 on use forged credit/debit card/less than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Adams, Jamey C., 10/26/1974, of 311 Rice St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 27 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,649 fine/costs 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail. Not guilty entered July 21 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices. Not guilty entered July 21 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lundberg, Hannah Leigh, 4/20/1995, of 2209 38th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 16 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
