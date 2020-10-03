Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Roberson, Michael Dean, Jr., 5/25/1988, of 830 1st Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed on aggravated domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery/strangle and aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $67 court costs.

Roll, John A., 5/30/1968, of 1220 Franklin St., Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $799 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 41 days credit time served.

Rose, Dustin, 9/13/1992, of 218 32nd Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on felon fail/return from furlough; three months DOC.

Toom, Tyler M., 7/14/1990, of 4415 N. 300th Ave., Alpha; guilty finding entered Sept. 1 on possession of controlled substance; $4,305 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS