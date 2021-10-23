Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Cross, Stephen, 3/11/1983, of 631 39th St, Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 24 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.
Dwyer, Kenneth L., 1/25/1975, of 618 8th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on retail theft/display merchandise/more then $300; $1,084 court costs, 120 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge.
Erickson, Christopher Edwin, 8/19/1954, of 3402 Orchard Lane, 105, Barstow; guilty finding entered Oct. 1 on possession of controlled substance; $2,166 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rowell, Deshawn K., 3/10/2000, of 1900 Park Ave., Cedar Rapids, Iowa; guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible; $1,424 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, three days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony possession of stolen firearm and two counts of felony unlawful possession of handgun/del/under 21.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Rangel, Anjelica, 12/6/1992, of 511 Odea St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 30 on DUI; $3,168 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Rivas, Jesus, 9/26/1996, of 1206 Lake St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 28 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.
Shchetyna, Dmitro, 2/25/1979, of 2044 N. Rand Rd., Apt. 206, Palatine, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 13 on DUI; $4,056 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.