Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Blakely, Drequawn Davon, 3/3/2002, of 1500 4th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on felony aggravated UUS/vehicle/loaded firearm; $2,369 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor firearm without valid FOID/eligible.

Brewer, Eric William, 12/15/1990, of 720 18th Ave., Apt. 5, Moline; guilty finding entered July 19, court date Aug. 30, on meth delivery less than five grams; 30 months probation. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cernovich, Daniel J., 4/9/1979, of 915 N. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 29 on felony aggravated battery/public place; $55 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.

Zachary, Ebony Z., 6/30/1984, of 604 S. Main St. #A1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 30 on possession of controlled substance; $1,000 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Aguirre, Ricardo, 8/5/1992, of 4410 Alpha St., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on DUI; $2,456 fine/costs, 12 months probation.

Bik, Cung T., 1/1/2000, of 2811 8th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 1 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

