Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Jacobsen, Steven A., 5/19/1964, of 1431 17th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 15+; $2,159fine/costs, three years DOC, five days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept.15 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licensed suspended or revoked.
Jenkins, Terril Senon, 6/28/1995, of 2419 4th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 30 on aggravated battery/discharge firearm; $616 fine/costs, 10 years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on murder/intent to kill/injure. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/discharge firearm.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McNamara, David W., 10/10/1990, of 626 W. 43rd Place, Chicago; guilty finding entered July 7 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,325 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, special facility attend, 60 days jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Carlson, Gregory T., 5/29/1968, of 2420 Lucas Road, Muscatine; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 9 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Chapman, Matthew M., 3/8/1996, of 107 W. 10th St., Coal Valley; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 9 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
