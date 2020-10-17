Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Jacobsen, Steven A., 5/19/1964, of 1431 17th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 15+; $2,159fine/costs, three years DOC, five days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept.15 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licensed suspended or revoked.