Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Demetrius D., 7/20/1990, of 6151 Wolf Drive, Saint Louis, Mo.; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $800 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 35 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Dillender, Larry D., 1/9/1976, of 1309 N. Main St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; $11,511 fine/costs, 30 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; 30 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; 30 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; 30 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000; 30 months probation, restitution, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on 33 counts of misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
Empson, Athalia M., 8/5/2002, of 602 Cole St., Lot #15, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,130 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.