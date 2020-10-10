Daily record: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Gutierrez-Hildalgo, Daniel E., 11/15/1995, of 97650 Ave 70th, North Shore, Calif; guilty finding entered July 28 on possession 900+ grams of heroin; 12 years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on possession 900+ grams heroin and charge amended/reduced on mfg/del 900+ grams heroin/analog. Charge dismissed on two counts of controlled substance trafficking. Charge dismissed on possession 900+ grams cocaine and possession 200+ grams other sched I&II and mfg/del 900+ grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del 900+ fentanyl and charge dismissed on controlled substance trafficking and mfg/del 900+ grams heroin/analog.