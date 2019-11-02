ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Schoenhard, Tyler, Otieno, Evaline, both of Milan.
Mayares, Marvin, Rock Island; Orduna De Leon, Gabriela, Silvis.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Morris, John-Claude, DePauw, Tiffany, both of Kewanee.
Christ, Kyle, Peterson, Angelina, both of Geneseo.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sapp, Jared W., 9/22/1991, of 1 Easy Breeze Trailor Parkway, Effingham, Ill.; charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $358 court costs.
Sapp, Jared W., 9/22/1991, of 1 Easy Breeze Trailer Parkway, Effingham, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 3 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,165 fine/costs.
Schafer, Donald J., 2/3/1964, of 1918 Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 5 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,165 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 118 days in jail, 59 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and felony meth delivery less than five grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wyatt, Jennifer L., 9/2/1982, of 361 21st St., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 18 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,435 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered July 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 30 months probation with special conditions.