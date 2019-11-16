{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

King, Joseph, Moline; Murray, Lindsay, Silvis.

Mullett, Michael, Rock Island; Kenney, Phyllis, Moline.

Logue, Dustin, Coal Valley; Dibbern, Laura, Davenport.

DeClerck, Steven, Neece, Abigale, both of East Moline.

HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Cano, Pascual, Lilia.

Brewster, Joel, Niki.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Champagne, Brooke L., 12/27/1974, of 501 27th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on manuf/poss/possess adulterants; $1,000 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 4 days credit time served.

Champagne, Brooke L., 12/27/1974, of 1919 16th St. #6, Silvis; charge dismissed Oct. 17 on manuf/poss/possess adulterants.

Chapman, Lindsey D., 2/22/1988, of 7426 225th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,569 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Christner, Daniel Alan, 3/8/1990, of 240 52nd St., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 8 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Colvin, Brent Alan, 5/8/1972, of 3622 May Lane, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on DUI; $2,971 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

