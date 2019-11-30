ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Lundeen, Ryan, Turner, Samantha, both of Moline.
Van Speybroeck, Christopher, Rivera, Martine, both of East Moline.
Soliz, Ian, Jolley, Jessica, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Martin, Lona, 10/6/1998, of 1327 East 12th St., Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 18 on possession of controlled substance; $1,935 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail. 30 hours public/community service.
Martinez, Arianna, 2/3/2000, of 1184 27th St., Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 10 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $5,333 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 50 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Priest, Jerry S., 3/2/1962, of 830 1st Ave., Lot 77, East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, five days in jail.
Rotramel, Maureen L., 2/3/1959, of 4725 62nd St. Drive, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 2 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.