ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Curry, Thomas, Meersman, Raven, both of Moline.
Nache, Kyle, Mutum, Faith, both of Moline.
Struck, Jonah, Klos, Alison, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Albritton, Jeremy, Alexander-Albritton, Carrie.
Cox, Ronnie, Debra.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Adams, Rhonda, 5/14/1975, of 2512 Arlington Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on of possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,697 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, three days credit time served.
Angel, Tanisha Cassandra, 8/1/1990, of 454 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on mob action/force/2+ persons.
Atherton, Aimee Lei, 3/22/1985, of 3111 W. 52nd St., Lot 203, Davenport; withheld judgment Oct. 3 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $739 court costs, 24 months probation/special conditions. Withheld judgment Oct. 3 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Barbee, Cory Richard, 8/13/1982, of 1300 15th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $614 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/other prior. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.