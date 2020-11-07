Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Franks, Jeremie P., 9/28/1986, of 2515 6th Ave., Apt. 3, Moline; $780 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Halberg, Christopher, 9/19/1987, of 2926 32nd St. Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 28 on aggravated DUI/accident/passenger under 16; $150 court costs.
Hale, Richard M., 12/6/1984, of 4067 S. Lake Park, Apt 101, Chicago; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on mfg/deliver cocaine/school/public high school/park; $3,557 fine/costs, six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park; six years DOC.
Hamilton, Dashawn SJ, 5/3/2000, of 509 13th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 1 misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony burglary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Duckett, Michael G., 1/14/1991, of 625 N. Adams St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 21 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $2,322 fine/costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 21 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; four years DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Olsen, Allen O., 5/29/1991, of 116 State St., Box 57, Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed Sept. 16 on DUI.
Pernell, Dashawn, 11/4/1973, of 85 N. 8th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on DUI; $3,463 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 15 days home confinement.
