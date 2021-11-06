Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Paniagua-Herrera, Juan M., 6/4/1981, of 111 4th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on aggravated DUI/4; $6,407 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams and one count driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.
Perez, Leann Sue, 11/18/1974, of 1829 3rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,085 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Randolph, Tyrome, Sr. 5/22/1973, of 1450 18th Ave., Apt. B14, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $1,704 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Msebengi, Lukelelo P., 12/25/1977, of 530 Frank St. #13, Ottumwa, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 28 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Neal, Daryl D., 11/7/1988, of 825 18th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on DUI; $550 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 27 days credit time served.
Pavlovich, Valerie J., 10/23/1959, of 1336 5th Ave., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 29 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Redman, Robert C., 3/20/1963, of 728 10th Ave. Ct., Hampton; guilty finding entered Sept. 21 on DUI; $5,858 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment.