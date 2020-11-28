Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

London, Jordan Daquan Laneil, 9/19/1992, of 65441 Red Arrow Highway, Hartford, Mich.; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on felon possession/use firearm/parole; $1,496 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Mays, Rayshon A., 1/8/1993, of 2110 Mound St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st; $1,605 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Rogers, Taurean D., 9/1/1993, of 917 14 Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,666 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

Schreiber, Cindy S., 2/15/1961, of 4802 47th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $3,031 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.