Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, Lachina Moneka, 12/15/1977, of 6309 Camden Ave., Omaha, Neb.; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,140 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of 15 less than 200 pills ecstasy/analog and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Moody, David A., 12/7/2000, of 602 Cole St., Lot 325, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $1,575 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, 140 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on felony unlawful restraint; 30 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, 140 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, special facility attend, 180 days in jail, 140 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor interfere report domestic violence and misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member and misdemeanor consumption of liquor/minor and three counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS  

Mitchell, Joseph W., 4/6/1986, of 9 Knoll Court, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,841 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Morris, Sarah J., 12/19/1984, of 1118 37th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 20 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

