Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alvare, Isaac, 9/20/1998, of 1904 11th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Luna-Hernandez, Jose A., 3/18/1992, of 2822 Sun Valley Drive, Plainfield, Ill.; charge dismissed Aug. 24 on possession of controlled substance.

McMahill, Damian N., 7/15/2000, of 2141 Central Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $485 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 90 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Kent, Jennifer L., 5/17/1987, of 21931 Green River Rd., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,750 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, five days credit time served.