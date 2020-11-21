 Skip to main content
Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alvare, Isaac, 9/20/1998, of 1904 11th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Luna-Hernandez, Jose A., 3/18/1992, of 2822 Sun Valley Drive, Plainfield, Ill.; charge dismissed Aug. 24 on possession of controlled substance.

McMahill, Damian N., 7/15/2000, of 2141 Central Ave., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle; $485 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 90 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Kent, Jennifer L., 5/17/1987, of 21931 Green River Rd., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,750 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, five days credit time served.

Kent, Jennifer Lynn, 5/17/1987, of 21931 Green River Rd., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on DUI; $3,208 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, five days credit time served.

Martinez, Joshua, 4/20/1989, of 1321 10th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

