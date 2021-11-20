Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kerchner, Gregory, 3/25/1969, of 953 41st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,672 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 23 days credit time served, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony home invasion/cause injury. Charge dismissed Oct. 7 on criminal trespass to residence/person present.
Kling, Dyan J., 1/13/1993, of 3366 149th Ave., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,080 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Evans, Michael T., 9/18/1972, of 448 Dwight St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,675 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 60 days in jail, anger management. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 60 days in jail, anger management, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000 and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Kennamer, Alexandria Alexis Bianca, 3/6/1998, of 3422 Hobson Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,961 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Kyle, Jillian J., 10/21/2002, of 4729 27th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 13 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.