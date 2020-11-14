Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lopez, Jorge L., 8/5/1998, of 811 21st St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on mfg/del cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $4,650 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on armed violence/category/I; four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on armed violence/category I.

Lopez, Marisa Ann, 12/21/1987, of 1107 3rd St. A. Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 15 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,939 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

McRae, Joshua James, 1/30/1986, of 5450 27th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,791 fine/costs, three years DOC, one year mandatory supervised release, 229 credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Greer, Dwight R., 4/29/1976, no address provided; guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on felony conditional discharge/special conditions; $963 fine/costs, anger management, restitution, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor criminal trespass to state land.