Daily record: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Crawford, Juwan D., 7/30/1999, of 1530 Ripley ST., Apt. #2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,269 fine/costs, four years DOC, 12 months mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). 

Debord, Michael Todd, 6/17/1967, of 1119 4th Ave., Apt. 8, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,915 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

Donovan, Cy M., 4/24/2002, of 1828 12th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $4,835 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.

Dwyer, Shawna Ann, 12/28/1980, of 616 8th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; $665 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Campbell, Jeffrey Allen, 1/1/1968, of 3003 10th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 25 on DUI.

Carton, Adam D., 10/30/1982, of 5466 W. Washington St., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Corso, Joel S., 11/4/1997, of 7181 N. 2200 Ave., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Davis, Shamari D., 5/31/1994, of 1927 8th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement. 

