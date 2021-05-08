Daily record: Saturday, May 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Allender, August Nathaniel, 10/11/1984, of 13 Valley Dr., Apt. 2, Eldridge; guilty finding entered April 26 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $2,024 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Beck, Ryan B., 5/1/1983, of 1919 16th St. #1, Silvis; charge dismissed o meth delivery less than five grams and felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Beck, Ryan Blake, 5/1/1983, of 1105 1st Ave. 5, Silvis; guilty finding entered May 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,185 court costs, two years DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Madison, Joshua E., 10/5/1989, of 13510 1/2 238th St. W., Illinois City; withheld judgment with supervision March 24 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

McClendon, Kim B., 6/11/1960, of 1558 25th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision April 7 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Melody, Albert L., 3/9/1980, of 302 17th St. E., Milan; withheld judgment March 24 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.