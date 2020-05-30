Daily record: Saturday, May 30, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, Jordan Joseph, 8/4/1997, of 918 E. 9th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 20 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,152 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served.

Rush, Ella E., 8/17/1997, of 721 1/2 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered April 23 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $1,377 court costs, 24 months probation, six days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

Schull, Kristopher, 5/21/1991, of 19 Aubrey Ct., Hillsdale; guilty finding entered April 2 on felon fail/return from furlough; $811 fine/costs, two years DOC, 129 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on escape of felon from penal institute.

Simmons, Mark A., 6/21/1962, of 1206 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered March 19 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $250 court costs, seven years DOC. Charge dismissed on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS