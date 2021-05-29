Daily record: Saturday, May 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Vermace, Terry James, 12/20/1956, of 717 47th Ave., Amana, Iowa; guilty finding entered May 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,775 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.

Wakeland, Justin, 10/4/1982, of 909 83rd Ave. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 22 on felon fail to return from furlough; $602 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Wallace, Jamie Lynn, 3/20/1978, of 3332 43rd Ave. #28, Moline; guilty finding entered April 22 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $3,982 fine/costs, four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Guilty finding entered April 22 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; four years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Soufrance, John W., 12/12/1994, of 707 Ash Dr., Country Manor #203, Geneseo; withheld judgment March 9 on possession of controlled substance; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment.

Waldroup, Marlin E., 4/29/1973, of 129 Hwy 411 South, P.O. Box 163, Oldfort, Tenn.; guilty finding entered March 9 on possession of firearm FOID revoked; $1,399 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge with special conditions, 90 days in jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0