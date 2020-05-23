Daily record: Saturday, May 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lenth, Breanna N., 7/28/1993, of 131 12th St., Apt. 3, Silvis; charge dismissed April 7 on felony possession of controlled substance and charge dismissed June 14, 2018, court date April 7 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $142 court costs.
Lenth, Breanna N., 7/28/1993, of 104 4th St., Colona; charge dismissed April 7 on possession of controlled substance; $83 court costs.
Lenth, Breanna N., 7/28/1993, of 406 4th St., Colona; charge dismissed April 7 on possession of meth less than five grams.
Malone, Brandon, 5/23/1993, of 405 S. 13th St., Maywood, Ill.; guilty finding entered April 27 on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,795 fine/costs, 24 months probation, one day credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 27 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 109 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Sniadach, Jason M., 10/21/1985, of 2350 30th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision March 12 on DUI; 12 months supervision.
Torrey, Willie Roy, 6/14/1972, of 330 29th St. Dr. SE, Apt 3, Cedar Rapids; charge dismissed March 12 on DUI.
