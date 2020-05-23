Daily record: Saturday, May 23, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lenth, Breanna N., 7/28/1993, of 131 12th St., Apt. 3, Silvis; charge dismissed April 7 on felony possession of controlled substance and charge dismissed June 14, 2018, court date April 7 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $142 court costs.

Lenth, Breanna N., 7/28/1993, of 104 4th St., Colona; charge dismissed April 7 on possession of controlled substance; $83 court costs.

Lenth, Breanna N., 7/28/1993, of 406 4th St., Colona; charge dismissed April 7 on possession of meth less than five grams.

Malone, Brandon, 5/23/1993, of 405 S. 13th St., Maywood, Ill.; guilty finding entered April 27 on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,795 fine/costs, 24 months probation, one day credit time served. Guilty finding entered April 27 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 109 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS